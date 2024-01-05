Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence man

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lawrence man.

84-year-old Keith W. Schmitz’s whereabouts are unknown.

He is likely driving a 2001 black Cadillac Eldorado with damage to the passenger side door and a Kansas license plate reading 98817.

He may have been headed South possibly into Oklahoma.

He is described as a 5 foot 9 inch tall white male with grey hair and blue eyes that weighs around 145 pounds.

Schmitz has dementia and may need assistance to return safely.

If you see him or his vehicle call 911 immediately.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts call the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250.

