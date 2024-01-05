Shawnee Co. runaway juveniles located following search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. runaway juveniles have been located following a search.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Aaliyah Freeman, 14, of Topeka, and Angelo Bray, 16, of Auburn, were both located on Thursday, Jan. 4.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were searching for Freeman and Bray who were both reported as runaway juveniles. It was believed they were together.

