Shawnee Co. runaway juveniles located following search

The Shawnee Co. runaway juveniles have been located following a search.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. runaway juveniles have been located following a search.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Aaliyah Freeman, 14, of Topeka, and Angelo Bray, 16, of Auburn, were both located on Thursday, Jan. 4.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were searching for Freeman and Bray who were both reported as runaway juveniles. It was believed they were together.

