Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec to manage golf clubhouses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation will take over management of the golf clubhouses.

During the Shawnee County Commission meeting on Thursday morning, Jan. 4, commissioners approved the move to choosing to bring management under its supervision rather than employing a third party for its golf courses.

They prefer the employees already in place to remain where they are, establishing seven full-time and four part-time positions with the county.

Operations will be funded through the Revolving Golf Fund, which pays for itself through revenue brought in by the courses.

Parks Director Tim Laurent says golfers shouldn’t notice too many changes.

”From a raw operations standpoint, when they walk in and they’re greeted, their tee times, everything else, I think it’s going to be pretty consistent with what we have now,” said Laurent.

Commissioners also extended the county’s contract with Helping Hands Humane Society at the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4.

