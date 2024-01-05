Shawnee Co. authorities implement walk-in accident reporting during winter weather

The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting during winter weather...
The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting during winter weather for the City of Topeka.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office have implemented walk-in accident reporting during winter weather for the City of Topeka.

Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the walk-in (Phase III) accident reporting phase, they will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol\
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD officials said all other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents. Reach out to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200 during standard business hours.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also announced that they are implementing Phase III accident reporting as of 11:03 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

TPD noted they would like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said during inclement weather, the Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel. Please do not attempt to travel if you do not absolutely need to. If driving is necessary, ensure yourself safer travels by following these tips:

  • Slow down for wet, snowy and icy conditions.
  • Avoid quick braking or acceleration.
  • Find out about driving conditions before you go.
  • Every time - buckle up!
  • Turn on your headlights when wipers are activated.
  • You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.

