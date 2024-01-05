Riley County EMS gives cold weather tips for the community to be safe

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the temperatures getting colder and chances of snow, Riley County officials are reminding everyone to be prepared.

Riley County EMS officials want the community to be aware of exposure to the cold and don’t want people out and about if not needed.

“If you need to get outside and run some errands or work in the yard or shovel the driveway or do anything like that. Dress in layers its always easier to take a layer off than it is to add another one so wear plenty of layers, cover any exposed skin, limit your time in and out, and make sure you can go back inside out of the elements if you’re starting to feel a little bit too cold,” said Josh Gering, assistant director for Riley County EMS.

Some people are more vulnerable to cold weather such as elders or people with medical problems so help those in need.

“Frostbite is pretty rare but it’s something like if you have exposed area of skin and you have prolonged exposure in that area to the cold weather you should look for signs of decreased circulation, and decreased mobility in those exposed areas. If you’re just out in the cold and you notice yourself shivering, noticing yourself getting a little confused that can be a sign of a cold weather emergency and a good opportunity to give us a call,” said Gering.

Officials also advise being careful on the road and walking on ice.

“Don’t be in a hurry leave yourself plenty of time to travel roads can get slick in different spots at different times so be aware of that monitor the different social media plan your route and look for areas that may be a little bit slick allow yourself plenty of travel time but also allow yourself plenty of distance between other cars around you,” said Gering.

When the conditions are supposed to get bad make sure to always prepare beforehand.

“I’m a big fan of stocking up on your groceries now run the errands you can run now, go dig back in your closet and find your mittens and your stocking caps. Kind of just get everything ready prepare your house, prepare your family, find your snow shovel, maybe find your ice scraper for your car just prepare yourself and your household for what the potential weather going to be this weekend,” said Gering.

EMS officials urge anyone to call immediately if they or someone they know is unwell.

