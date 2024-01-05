Prairie Band unveils sports betting platform, new lounge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prairie Band Casino and Resorts ‘Sportsbook’ officially opened Thursday, making it the first tribal casino in Kansas to offer such an amenity.

In 2022 The legalization of sports betting in Kansas prompted months of negotiations between the Prairie Band Potawatomi tribe, the US Department of the Interior, and the state.

“I think when the state first went with sports betting tribes weren’t really considered in that and then we had to go back and amend the law to allow us to amend our compact with a state,” explains Zeke Rupnick, chairperson for the Prairie Band Potawatomi nation.

Gov. Laura Kelly stood alongside the tribe as they pushed the amendment, which ultimately passed in 2023.

“So I want to thank you know, the governor, all our her staff, and of course all the state legislators that worked really hard to make sure that we could amend our compact to be able to allow this amenity,” says Rupnick. “That was one of the things that we asked for was to allow tribes to be on the same playing field as every other casino in the state of Kansas.”

Sports betting has proved to be wildly popular in the Sunflower State. The most recent data shows it generated more than $43 million in revenue during the last fiscal year, $4 million of which went back to the state.

Prairie Band Casino and Resort is now the first tribal casino in Kansas to offer sports wagering but Rupnick says this is just the start.

“Right now, this space, what we have here is just the beginning portion of that hopefully,” he says. “Once a couple of cases are decided maybe we could go with a mobile app, but this is going to be our first initial setup today.”

He commemorated the milestone by placing the first bet: $20 on KU winning the national title.

