Ottawa man sentenced to 22 months for exposing himself, offender registration violation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man was sentenced to 22 months for exposing himself and offender registration violation.

Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Jan. 5 that Ryan J. Lawrence, 38, of Ottawa, will serve 22 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act and two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office, Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Lawrence, who was convicted on Nov. 20, 2023, to 22 months for violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act by failing to register a vehicle and six months each for two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. All three sentences will run concurrently. Lawrence will serve 24 months of post-release supervision.

Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office said charges stemmed from two separate incidents that occurred on the night of Jan. 26, 2023, when Lawrence exposed himself to two women who were walking near the University of Kansas campus. Lawrence, who is already required to register as a sex offender for life, received a felony conviction for lewd and lascivious behavior in Franklin County in 2004 and numerous other misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior convictions in Johnson, Douglas and Franklin counties.

“We all should be able to walk any neighborhood in our community without fear,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Those who threaten our sense of safety will be held accountable.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum represented the State in the case that was investigated by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department and the University of Kansas Police Department.

