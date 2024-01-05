One year since taking ownership, Stormont says Junction City’s hospital is thriving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year ago this week, Stormont Vail Health officially took ownership of what was then Geary Community Hospital.

Even with the recent foggy weather, interim administrator and regional director of nursing Tracy Duran says the future for its Junction City hospital is clear.

“Flint Hills is thriving right now,” she said. “This hospital is in the best spot it’s been in a really long time.”,

Stormont held a ribbon cutting in January 2023, officially making the former Geary Community Hospital the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus. Stormont took over management six months earlier, when the hospital was saddled with financial struggles that threatened closure.

Today, Stormont has stabilized the physician and nursing staff to achieve a key goal: improve their relationship with the public.

“I think a lot of where we needed to rebuild was the trust of the community,” Duran said.

With staff in place, Duran said Stormont invested in infrastructure, including replacing pipes and air handlers, and installing a new elevator. They also revamped the emergency area, got new imaging equipment, and even brought in new beds. They’re also letting people know they don’t have to leave the community for care.

“We are bringing pain management in January which is really exciting,” Duran said. “We also have our own ortho surgeon and GI proceduralist. All of these things you wouldn’t have gotten in 2022.”

Outreach clinics also keep people close to home.

“Instead of the patient having to travel for their procedure or clinic service, we’re bringing those clinics here to Flint Hills, so a couple of those areas are ENT, cardiology and maternal/fetal medicine,” Duran said.

Duran says people are coming back. ER traffic is up and inpatient numbers are nearly tripled from 2022. But she says it’s more than that.

“There’s just a different vibe around here. You walk through the halls, patients are here getting their imaging exams, their labs, or seeing the rural health clinic and it’s a completely different vibe,” she said. “I hope the community just sees the love and dedication of our team members and that they know Stormont Vail is here to stay.”

Geary Co, invested $20 million in deferred maintenance and repairs before the takeover, with Stormont planning to invest another $20 million before 2027. Stormont says Junction City is a vital location for a hospital, given its location along I-70. Geary Co. also is projected to have among the state’s highest population growth over the next two decades.

