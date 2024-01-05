Nothing catty about this Coriolanus! Meet a feline fabulous for a Snow(y) day

Coriolanus Snow is a two-year old male cat waiting for his fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This version of Coriolanus Snow would take a kinder, gentler approach to ruling any kingdom he might call home!

Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society brought Coriolanus the cat to Eye on NE Kansas for a visit on a Snow(y) Friday afternoon. He’s a two-year-old male who came to HHHS as a stray who needed a bit of time to rest up. He’s now healthy and ready for a fur-ever home.

Emi and Coriolanus took the opportunity to let everyone know about the shelter’s barn cat program. These are cats that would be most suited to an outdoor environment. Contact the shelter to learn more about it.

HHHS currently has a “Bark in the New Year” adoption special, with $24 adoption fees for most dogs. Cats have their regular fees, but Coriolanus is free to adopt, thanks to a generous sponsor.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

Latest News

Crews respond to fully involved dump truck fire Friday morning in Auburn
Crews respond to fully involved dump truck fire Friday morning in Auburn
Coriolanus Snow is a two-year-old male cat awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Nothing catty about this Coriolanus! Meet a feline fabulous for a Snow(y) day
Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health shares information about their upcoming Mental...
Topeka organization offers course in mental health first aid
Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health shares information about their upcoming Mental...
Topeka organization offers course in mental health first aid