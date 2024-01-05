Nothing catty about this Coriolanus! Meet a feline fabulous for a Snow(y) day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This version of Coriolanus Snow would take a kinder, gentler approach to ruling any kingdom he might call home!

Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society brought Coriolanus the cat to Eye on NE Kansas for a visit on a Snow(y) Friday afternoon. He’s a two-year-old male who came to HHHS as a stray who needed a bit of time to rest up. He’s now healthy and ready for a fur-ever home.

Emi and Coriolanus took the opportunity to let everyone know about the shelter’s barn cat program. These are cats that would be most suited to an outdoor environment. Contact the shelter to learn more about it.

HHHS currently has a “Bark in the New Year” adoption special, with $24 adoption fees for most dogs. Cats have their regular fees, but Coriolanus is free to adopt, thanks to a generous sponsor.

