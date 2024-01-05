Nearly 200 cars drive through food distribution at Kansas Neurological Institute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 cars drove through the food distribution event at the Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI).

Vehicles started lining up around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 for the Town and Country Christian Church’s food distribution event in collaboration with Harvesters Food Network at the Kansas Neurological Institute.

David Heffren, the Lead Minister of Town and Country Christian Church estimated about 150 to 200 cars arrived with families in need of food, which church volunteers were happy to provide.

“We just does this because we believe that God loves our community, loves Topeka, and so we as a Church and as a team, we want to love our community as well, so we think this is a great way to do that,” said Heffren. “A lot of families, I am sure, have needs right now, especially kind of the season of the year, and so we are so happy to be able to help our community in this way.”

Town and Country Christian Church said 40,000 pounds of food was distributed at no charge to families needing and requesting it. The distribution event was on a first-come, first-served basis as long as quantities lasted. No I.D. was required.

This distribution hosted at the KNI facility is usually held at the KNI on the first Thursday of each month.

