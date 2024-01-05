Multiple notable Chiefs out against Chargers Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - To close out the regular season the Chiefs will be without several key names in addition to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to head coach Andy Reid.

On Wednesday backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was announced as the starter over Mahomes in addition to others after the Chiefs locked in the No. 3 seed in the AFC and the AFC West title in last week’s win over the Bengals.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, left tackle Donovan Smith, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney will also not see action in Week 18.

Rice (hamstring) and Sneed (calf) both did not practice this week. Smith (neck) was a full participant Wednesday, but has not practiced since and Toney (hip/ankle) was limited Wednesday and has not practiced since.

Reid said Rice should feel better for next week’s Wild Card round and said he thought Rice and Sneed would both have been more likely to play if Sunday’s contest had significant stakes.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (quad) was back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. A decision has not been made on if Travis Kelce, who is just short of 1,000 receiving yards on the season, will play in Los Angeles.

Looking ahead, Reid was asked about the possibility of Bryan Cook and Jerick McKinnon coming back in the postseason and said, “We’ll see on that. We’ll have to, literally – we’ll have to see how that goes.”

