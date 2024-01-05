Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold named to AP All-Bowl Team

Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV...
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. Kansas won 49-36. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold have been recognized nationally for their stellar performances in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The two have been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team.

Grimm had 4 catches for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 49-36 win over UNLV, and Arnold hauled in 6 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Both performances set Guaranteed Rate Bowl records as well.

