Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold named to AP All-Bowl Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold have been recognized nationally for their stellar performances in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The two have been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team.

Grimm had 4 catches for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 49-36 win over UNLV, and Arnold hauled in 6 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Both performances set Guaranteed Rate Bowl records as well.

