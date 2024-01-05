Living the Dream, Inc. outlines slate of activities to “Let Your Light Shine!”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A slate of events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. already is underway in Topeka.

Monica Augusto and John Nave Living the Dream, Inc. visited Eye on NE Kansas to outline this year’s schedules.

The theme for 2024 is “Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate. Only Love Can Do That. Let Your Light Shine!” The group says it is embodying one of Dr. King’s most famous quotes with offering opportunities for people to get involved.

Nave said the support of sponsors, businesses and the community makes their plans possible.

One event that began Friday is a month-long food drive. Donations of non-perishable items will be collected at Topeka Public Schools’ buildings and go to stock area food banks.

Several events are planned in local pre-schools and senior centers for Jan. 8 to 12, Respect for Elders and Pre-Schoolers week.

Also on the schedule:

6 p.m. Jan. 9: Poetry Competition for grades 5 to 12, Topeka & Shawnee Co. Library

11:30 a.m. Jan. 11: Annual MLK March and Proclamation, South side of KS Statehouse

Jan. 13, 15, 16: Harvesters Day of Service - sign up at fighthunger@harvesters.org

6:30 p.m. Jan. 13: Scholarship & Awards Banquet, Ramada Hotel & Convention Center

6 p.m. Jan. 14: Community Worship Service, Antioch Baptist Church, 1100 SE Washington

5:30 p.m.. Jan. 15: “Whose Dream Is It?” soup dinner and celebration, Westside Christian, 432 SW Lindenwood

Find the full schedule of events, along with information on their “Pass the Buck” challenge at Living the Dream, Inc.

