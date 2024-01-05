Lecompton man arrested after early morning pursuit through Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lecompton man has been arrested after an early morning pursuit through Shawnee County.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said that around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, a deputy attempted to stop a maroon 2012 Ford F-250 near SE 5th St. and SE Gray St. The truck was displaying a tag registered to a 1999 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen through Topeka Police Department (TPD).

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the F-250 failed to stop and started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated near SE 3rd St. and SE California Ave. when the truck left the roadway and began driving off road. An officer with the TPD located the truck at SE 2nd St and SE Alkire St. The driver had fled on foot through the Shunganunga Creek but was soon placed into custody.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, it was discovered that the F-250 had been stolen from an address in the 100 block of SE California Ave. The TPD was also able to recover the stolen Jeep.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office placed Dylan M. Stokes, 29, of Lecompton, under arrest after he received medical treatment at a local hospital. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

Flee and elude law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of stolen property

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended

Tag not assigned

Speeding

Fail to stop at stop sign

Fail to stop for traffic control

Failure to signal

Driving on the left side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Topeka Police Department assisted in this incident.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

