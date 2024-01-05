Lecompton man arrested after early morning pursuit through Shawnee Co.

Dylan M. Stokes, 29, of Lecompton, was arrested after an early morning pursuit through Shawnee...
Dylan M. Stokes, 29, of Lecompton, was arrested after an early morning pursuit through Shawnee County.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lecompton man has been arrested after an early morning pursuit through Shawnee County.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said that around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, a deputy attempted to stop a maroon 2012 Ford F-250 near SE 5th St. and SE Gray St. The truck was displaying a tag registered to a 1999 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen through Topeka Police Department (TPD).

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the F-250 failed to stop and started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated near SE 3rd St. and SE California Ave. when the truck left the roadway and began driving off road. An officer with the TPD located the truck at SE 2nd St and SE Alkire St. The driver had fled on foot through the Shunganunga Creek but was soon placed into custody.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, it was discovered that the F-250 had been stolen from an address in the 100 block of SE California Ave. The TPD was also able to recover the stolen Jeep.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office placed Dylan M. Stokes, 29, of Lecompton, under arrest after he received medical treatment at a local hospital. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Flee and elude law enforcement
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Tag not assigned
  • Speeding
  • Fail to stop at stop sign
  • Fail to stop for traffic control
  • Failure to signal
  • Driving on the left side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Topeka Police Department assisted in this incident.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

Latest News

Crews were busy treating area roadways on Friday as snow moved into the Topeka area. This...
Crews busy treating area roadways on Friday as snow moves into Topeka area
Crews responded to a dump-truck fire Friday morning in the 1700 block of N. Washington Street...
Crews respond to fully involved dump-truck fire Friday morning in Auburn
Winter weather is in the forecast for the Topeka area, and AAA is offering safety reminders...
With winter weather on the way across the Topeka area, AAA offers tips to help drivers stay safe
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka