Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
Winter weather is in the forecast for the Topeka area, and AAA is offering safety reminders...
With winter weather on the way across the Topeka area, AAA offers tips to help drivers stay safe
A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM