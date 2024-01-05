KU linebacker Craig Young accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is hit by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during...
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is hit by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Maher
Jan. 5, 2024
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas linebacker Craig Young has accepted an invite to the 2024 Hula Bowl.

He will join his former teammate Jason Bean in the game down in Orlando, as well.

The Hula Bowl is the nation’s premier college football All-Star Game. During Hula Bowl week, all NFL, XFL, USFL, and CFL teams will be represented by top scout players.

100 of the top senior athletes in the world will be selected to play at the game, which takes place in Orlando, FL. Players will come from across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan.

The game will take place on Saturday, January 13th at 12:00 p.m. ET. at BC Mortgage Stadium.

