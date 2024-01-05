Kelce joins list of notable Chiefs out against Chargers on Sunday

Chargers host Chiefs on Jan. 7 at 3:23 PM
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will be without several key players as they close out the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last week, the Chiefs locked in the No. 3 seed in the AFC and took the AFC West title over the Bengals.

Then, on Wednesday, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was announced as the starter in the upcoming away game over Mahomes.

On Sunday, just hours before the game, the Chiefs announced on Twitter that Travis Kelce “has been ruled OUT.” This means Kelce will end this season just short of 1,000 receiving yards– a streak he has maintained every year since 2015.

Due to injuries, wide receiver Rashee Rice, left tackle Donovan Smith, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney will also not see action in Week 18.

Rice (hamstring) and Sneed (calf) both did not practice this week. Smith (neck) was a full participant Wednesday, but has not practiced since and Toney (hip/ankle) was limited Wednesday and has not practiced since.

Reid said Rice should feel better for next week’s Wild Card round and said he thought Rice and Sneed would both have been more likely to play if Sunday’s contest had significant stakes.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (quad) was back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Looking ahead, Reid was asked about the possibility of Bryan Cook and Jerick McKinnon coming back in the postseason and said, “We’ll see on that. We’ll have to, literally – we’ll have to see how that goes.”

