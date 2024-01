Jack-knifed semi closes westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co., traffic diverted at Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound I-70 is closed due to a jack-knifed semi. Authorities are diverting traffic at Auburn Rd.

Officials with Topeka Police Department confirmed with 13 NEWS around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 that westbound I-70 is closed at Auburn Rd. due to a semi wreck.

Law enforcement is diverting traffic at Auburn Rd.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

13 NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

