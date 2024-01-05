Friday forecast: Light snow for most of the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern today will be the snow through the day with the higher snowfall totals south of I-70. With mainly dry conditions this weekend (sprinkles/flurries can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon) the next weather maker will impact the area Sunday night through Tuesday morning that will lead to more impacts compared to today.

Taking Action:

The snow today for the most part will be light with most spots receiving a Trace-1″ through midnight. If you’re south of I-70 especially in the advisory, there’s a higher chance of receiving 1-2″ with isolated 2-3″ depending on if heavier bursts of snow develop.

Stay updated on the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.gov/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=winterDriving A lot of uncertainty with the storm system early next week including how much snow to expect. The main determining factor will be how quickly the colder air moves in Monday with a rain/snow mix changing over to snow. Make sure you’re staying updated this weekend on the latest forecast updates.

Get ready for arctic air by the end of next week that will last at least through the weekend. We could be dealing with highs in teens and 20s with lows in the single digits both above and below zero.

The next 8 days will certainly feel like winter and the winter-like feeling doesn’t look to let up as we get into the middle part of the month. Both in the form of precipitation and temperatures so if you’re wanting any relief, Sunday may end up being the warmest day we’ll have in a while. As for the snow chances today and Monday, you’ll notice highs will be above freezing so that will limit how much snow is able to accumulate especially today since the snowfall rate won’t be as heavy as Monday.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Snow increases from the south through the morning and early afternoon with most spots dealing with snow this afternoon. The only exception may be north-central KS (Cloud county up toward Washington county where there’s a chance of just flurries and no accumulation). Highs in the mid 30s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow before midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds E/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Low chance for flurries or sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds SW/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Precipitation could begin as early as Sunday night with precipitation certainly increasing on Monday. Again the main question will be the temperatures not only at the surface but all the way up to cloud level and what precipitation type will fall. Either way snow is likely by Monday night winding down by early Tuesday morning. There is a medium to high probability of receiving more than 2″ for most spots and wind gusts will be 25-35 mph Monday and Tuesday which will lead to blowing snow and of course reduced visibility as it’s falling so needless to say there will be traveling concerns to begin the week.

Temperatures will have to be adjusted Tuesday through Thursday based on how much snow there ends up being and how much sun there might be. Regardless it won’t be as bad as Friday when the arctic air begins to settle in.

Subject to change based on if and where heavier snow bands end up developing. Keep checking back through the day for updates and slow down on roads if you have to be out. Doesn't' take much for roads to become hazardous. (WIBW)

