Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
13 News at Six
Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
Prairie Band unveils sports betting platform, new lounge
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting