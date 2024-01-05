Driver sent to hospital after vehicle struck by semi on slushy roadway in Lyon Co.

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was sent to the hospital after their vehicle was struck by a semi on a slushy roadway in Lyon Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, a driver lost control of their 2018 Honda CRV on a slushy roadway, ran off the road to the left, struck the median divider then was struck by a 2021 Peterbilt Semi and was pushed into the north ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated the driver of the Honda CRV, Sarah Pizano, 34, of Denton, Texas, had a possible injury with a complaint of pain and was taken to Newman hospital.

The KHP crash log noted the driver of the Peterbilt Semi, Jose Luis Martinez-Martinez, 49, of General Zuazua, Mexico, had no apparent injuries.

