Demolition request approved for Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo following fire damage

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A demolition request has been approved for Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo restaurant following fire damage.

Officials with the Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical said the City of Lawrence is providing an update on the fire incident that occurred on Dec. 13 at 815 New Hampshire St. in Lawrence, Kan.

LDCFM officials indicated crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at this location at 11:41 p.m. on Dec. 13. This building was constructed in the middle 1970s and at the time of the incident, housed a restaurant named Cielito Lindo, which operated at this location for nearly two decades.

LDCFM officials said upon arrival, they initiated interior suppression operations and conducted a rapid search for occupants. None were found. Deteriorating interior conditions necessitated a withdrawal from the building and suppression operations were continued from exterior positions. Operations continued throughout the night and the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Officials with LDCFM indicated the condition of the structure and the possibility of outward collapse required the identification and placement of a fenced perimeter that impacted both an adjoining parking lot and the alley along the rear of the building. These hazards also hampered the ability of LDCFM and private fire investigators to access the interior of the structure.

LDCFM officials said initial work using a crane to remove some overhead hazards allowed for limited interior access of the structure and investigators identified that the area of origin was in the kitchen. Coordinated scene fire investigation was paused on December 20th following an additional structural collapse near the area of origin and the scene was secured pending further evaluation. On Jan. 2, 2024, it was determined that no further scene investigation will be conducted on the site due to the extent of damage to the structure and safety concerns. LDCFM’s Fire Investigation Unit has classified the cause of this fire as “undetermined.” Insurance company representatives identified that “the scene has been released to the building owner to proceed with demolition or repairs as appropriate.”

LDCFM officials noted on Dec. 21, the possibility of demolishing the building was presented to the Historic Resources Commission (HRC) and was unanimously approved. This is the first step in approving the demolition due to the location of the building being within the Downtown Conservation Overlay District and is subject to the Downtown Design Guidelines. At its meeting on Jan. 2, 2024, the Lawrence City Commission approved a demolition request for 815 New Hampshire based on the declaration by the City’s Building Code Official that the building is “unsafe and dangerous.”

LDCFM reminds the public that properly designed and installed sprinkler and alarm systems can provide early notification of fire incidents and can keep fires controlled until the fire department arrives.

