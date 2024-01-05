Crews respond to fully involved dump-truck fire Friday morning in Auburn

Crews responded to a dump-truck fire Friday morning in the 1700 block of N. Washington Street...
Crews responded to a dump-truck fire Friday morning in the 1700 block of N. Washington Street in Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a dump-truck fire Friday morning in Auburn.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Washington Street, on the north edge of Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.

First-arriving crews indicated the dump truck was fully involved in flames.

Initial reports indicated the dump truck that was on fire was near a fuel truck.

The fire was declared under control at 9:27 a.m. Friday.

Earlier, a plume of black smoke was reported to be visible for more than a mile away from the fire location.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

Latest News

Winter weather is in the forecast for the Topeka area, and AAA is offering safety reminders...
With winter weather on the way across the Topeka area, AAA offers tips to help drivers stay safe
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in an assault that was reported...
Woman taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
84-year-old Keith Schmitz has been found safe.
Silver Alert for missing Lawrence man Cancelled
Snow today