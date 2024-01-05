Crews respond to fully involved dump-truck fire Friday morning in Auburn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a dump-truck fire Friday morning in Auburn.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Washington Street, on the north edge of Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.

First-arriving crews indicated the dump truck was fully involved in flames.

Initial reports indicated the dump truck that was on fire was near a fuel truck.

The fire was declared under control at 9:27 a.m. Friday.

Earlier, a plume of black smoke was reported to be visible for more than a mile away from the fire location.

