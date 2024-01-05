Crews busy treating area roadways on Friday as snow moves into Topeka area

Crews were busy treating area roadways on Friday as snow moved into the Topeka area. This...
Crews were busy treating area roadways on Friday as snow moved into the Topeka area. This photo was taken around 11 a.m. on the S.W. 6th Avenue overpass at Interstate 70 in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were busy treating area roadways as snow moved into the Topeka area on Friday morning.

Snow began falling around 9:30 a.m. Friday in Topeka and had accumulated to about an inch in some locations before noon on the city’s west side.

A number of crashes had been reported before noon in the Topeka area. No serious injuries had been reported as of 11:15 a.m.

Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kate Craft advised people to be extra cautious if they must take to the road.

“The safest thing you can do is stay home and off the roads,” Craft said Friday morning. “But if you have to get out there, just expect to see our trucks and slow down. Give them them plenty of room so that we can all get home safely.”

In addition to KDOT, crews from the city of Topeka and Shawnee County were treating streets and highways, which had become slippery by late Friday morning.

Work on treating roadways began Thursday in the Topeka area.

She also advised people to drive slowly and allow plenty of time to get to their destinations if they must travel.

