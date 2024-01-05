Chief Justice to relay 2024 State of Kansas Judiciary Address to legislature

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give her 2024 State of Kansas Judiciary address to the...
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give her 2024 State of Kansas Judiciary address to the legislature.(WGEM)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert will relay her 2024 State of Kansas Judiciary Address to the Legislature.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch said Luckert will give the address to a joint session of the Legislature at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the House chamber of the Statehouse.

During the judiciary address, Luckert will update Gov. Laura Kelly and members of the House and Senate, as well as the public, on the current state of Kansas’ court system and its role providing important services to people and businesses in communities statewide.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the Legislature will convene at 1:15 p.m. with the address scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Kansans can watch a live video stream of the judiciary address HERE.

There will also be a live audio stream on the Kansas Legislature website. The link to the live audio stream is through the Audio/Video heading at the top of the Kansas Legislature home page. Listeners need to select House Proceedings Audio Stream to listen to live audio.

