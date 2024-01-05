Authorities arrest four following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested four people after the department’s narcotics unit served a search warrant in Topeka.
Related to an ongoing investigation, the Topeka Police Department served the warrant on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of NE Fairchild Street.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.
As a result, Candice King, 40, Dillon Sonnier, 25, Tiffani Armstrong, 24, and Thomas Lathrom, 33, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Candice King
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Distribution of a Simulated Controlled Substance
Dillon Sonnier
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tiffani Armstrong
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Thomas Lathrom
- Possession of Marijuana
Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.