Authorities arrest four following narcotics search warrant in Topeka

(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested four people after the department’s narcotics unit served a search warrant in Topeka.

Related to an ongoing investigation, the Topeka Police Department served the warrant on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of NE Fairchild Street.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.

As a result, Candice King, 40, Dillon Sonnier, 25, Tiffani Armstrong, 24, and Thomas Lathrom, 33, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Candice King

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Distribution of a Simulated Controlled Substance

Dillon Sonnier

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tiffani Armstrong

  • Possession of Methamphetamine

Thomas Lathrom

  • Possession of Marijuana

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

EMS officials urge anyone to call immediately if they or someone they know is unwell.
Riley County EMS gives cold weather tips for the community to be safe
Kansas senator connects with students through tour of Topeka school
Kansas senator connects with students through tour of Topeka school
13 News at Six
Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather