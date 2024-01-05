Authorities arrest four following narcotics search warrant in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrested four people after the department’s narcotics unit served a search warrant in Topeka.

Related to an ongoing investigation, the Topeka Police Department served the warrant on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of NE Fairchild Street.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.

As a result, Candice King, 40, Dillon Sonnier, 25, Tiffani Armstrong, 24, and Thomas Lathrom, 33, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Candice King

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Distribution of a Simulated Controlled Substance

Dillon Sonnier

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tiffani Armstrong

Possession of Methamphetamine

Thomas Lathrom

Possession of Marijuana

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.