Area high school basketball games postponed
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With inclement weather in the state of Kansas, it has forced some schools to postpone games.
POSTPONMENTS:
- Highland Park vs. Atichson
- Topeka High @ Emporia
- Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington
- Wamego vs. Concordia
- St. Marys vs. Wabaunsee
SCHEDULED TO PLAY:
- Topeka West vs. De Soto
- Hayden vs. Washburn Rural
- Shawnee Heights vs. Lansing
- Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek
- Manhattan vs. Junction City
- Holton vs. Sabetha
- Riley County vs. Rossville
- Jefferson West vs. Nemaha Central
- Royal Valley vs. Hiawatha
