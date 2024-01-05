Area high school basketball games postponed

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:22 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With inclement weather in the state of Kansas, it has forced some schools to postpone games.

POSTPONMENTS:

  • Highland Park vs. Atichson
  • Topeka High @ Emporia
  • Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington
  • Wamego vs. Concordia
  • St. Marys vs. Wabaunsee

SCHEDULED TO PLAY:

  • Topeka West vs. De Soto
  • Hayden vs. Washburn Rural
  • Shawnee Heights vs. Lansing
  • Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek
  • Manhattan vs. Junction City
  • Holton vs. Sabetha
  • Riley County vs. Rossville
  • Jefferson West vs. Nemaha Central
  • Royal Valley vs. Hiawatha

