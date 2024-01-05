Area high school basketball games postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With inclement weather in the state of Kansas, it has forced some schools to postpone games.

POSTPONMENTS:

Highland Park vs. Atichson

Topeka High @ Emporia

Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington

Wamego vs. Concordia

St. Marys vs. Wabaunsee

SCHEDULED TO PLAY:

Topeka West vs. De Soto

Hayden vs. Washburn Rural

Shawnee Heights vs. Lansing

Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek

Manhattan vs. Junction City

Holton vs. Sabetha

Riley County vs. Rossville

Jefferson West vs. Nemaha Central

Royal Valley vs. Hiawatha

