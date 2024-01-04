Woman injured after attempted illegal U-turn causes 4-vehicle pileup on I-70

OAKLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was injured after an attempted illegal U-turn on I-70 in western Kansas led to a 4-car pile up that involved two semi-trucks.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 66.6 on westbound I-70 - less than a mile east of County Road 27 - with reports of a 4-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amanda J. Bales, 37, of Garden City, a 2018 Subaru driven by Bethany A. Ottens, 27, of Stanton, Mo., a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Joy A. Krienke, 75, of Ava, Mo., and a 2003 International semi-truck driven by Johandre Groenewald, 31, of Goodland, had all been headed west on the interstate in the passing lane.

KHP said Bales slowed her car to make an illegal U-turn when she was rear-ended by Ottens’ vehicle. This caused Krienke’s semi to crash into the back of Ottens’ Subaru. Meanwhile, Groenewald’s semi sideswiped Krinke’s truck and veered off the road into the north ditch.

First responders said Bales was taken to Logan County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Everyone else involved escaped the crash without injury. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.