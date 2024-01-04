Wednesday’s Child - Autumn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a new year comes a new opportunity to add to your family through adoption. Tonight, our Wednesday’s Child is Autumn.

It’s a dog day afternoon, literally, in North Topeka. And that’s where we find 14-year-old Autumn. She’s a high school freshman who gives school mixed reviews.

“It’s okay so far.. Math.. I hate math. I love reading. Harry potter and hunger games and stuff like that.”

After school, she’s just a typical teen.

“I usually just hang in my room or watch tv and hang out with the kids and stuff.”

Someday, Autumn hopes to help others through working as a model.

“I want to be a model. I feel like sometimes, for bigger girls, with my issues like depression and stuff. Everybody needs their type of clothes. If you look in high schools and stuff, girls are being bullied for clothing and shoes. Girls and boys need to show off their personalities with the clothing they get.”

Autumn’s own personality would blossom with help from a forever family. She’s hoping for parents who are kind and understanding.

“I would like a nice one. Doesn’t judge me for what I believe in or doesn’t judge me for who I am. Doesn’t hurt me after some things I have problems with and stuff and understands me for how I am. Because the family you, there’s first your family and then you have a second chance with the family that you started off with, they weren’t the ones that actually would try to understand you and try to be there for you for all your life and stuff. And I’ve never had that so I think it would be good to be adopted by people that will love you.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.