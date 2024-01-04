Two taken to area hospitals after single-vehicle collision east of Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to area hospitals overnight after a single-vehicle collision seriously injured at least one person east of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of E. 700 Rd. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Toyota Tacoma had been traveling at around 55 mph through a T-intersection where the driver struck an embankment.

Medics said they took a 19-year-old male driver from Lawrence to LMH Health for non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old female passenger was also taken to a Topeka area hospital for serious injuries.

