Topeka Public Schools educates teachers on teaching strategies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is educating teachers on teaching strategies before students and faculty return to school.

Teachers across USD 501 Topeka Public Schools participated in a district-wide professional development day on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The day was a way for teachers to educate each other on effective education techniques and strategies, learn new ideas, teaching standards, and improve their skills, whether they are new or experienced.

Cherryl Delacruz, grades 6-12 math consulting teacher for Topeka Public Schools, says following the professional development sessions, the teachers try to apply what they learned to the classroom.

“We get to see more engaged students, more empowered students,” said Delacruz. “You get to see a lot of academic discussions within the classrooms. They are more clear about their learning intentions, and they know the path to their goal because we are going to be focusing on teacher clarity, academic discussion, and high-level questioning.”

Highland Park High School was one of many schools to host the teachers for professional development day. Highland Park mainly hosted secondary teachers in grades six through twelve.

”This is a great opportunity to learn effective teaching strategies to help improve student achievement as well as to collaborate with other teachers in things we do in our classroom and share some ideas, knowledge, and skills,” said Delacruz.

USD 501 students go back to school after winter break on Thursday, Jan. 4.

