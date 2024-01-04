Topeka kids learn about animals at ‘Zoo Animals Live’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library was a true animal house Thursday evening.

The library welcomed the Topeka Zoo and a few of its animals for Zoo Animals Live. It’s a monthly educational visit with a rotation of animals from the zoo.

Topeka Zoo Education Specialist Kenzie Duncan says they’re a great chance for kids to separate fact from fiction about animals and pick up a little empathy along the way.

“It’s very important because a lot of these animals live here in Kansas,” Duncan explained. “So, it’s important to get to know them, and why they hang around our house maybe, or why we need to conserve them, take care of them and take care of our Earth.”

Duncan says the parents a lot of the time have more questions than their kids.

