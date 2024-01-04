Top City Promise sets first-ever gala to support area’s Ukranian refugees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two years after Topeka began welcoming refugees from Ukraine who were forced from their homes by war, a group formed to support them is inviting the community to join in supporting our new neighbors.

Yana Ross founded Top City Promise. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Jennifer Whale, who chairs the group’s fundraising committee, and Mariia Potapenko, who moved from Ukraine and is a board member.

Ross said Top City Promise was launched as a way to help refugees find a safe place to live in Topeka and surrounding areas, and connect them with resources to get started in their new life.

Mariia said the support was crucial as she relocated from her war-torn homeland. She said she and her two children arrived with one suitcase, and were welcomed by an apartment filled with furniture and stocked with food. She said the group helped get her daughter enrolled in school and assisted her in finding a job. Joining the organization, she said, is a way she can give back for all that was given to her.

Currently, about 150 people from Ukraine - both children and adults - have resettled in the Topeka area, with nearly two dozen others on a waiting list.

Jennifer said supporting the Ukranian families in the area continues to take resources. They came up with the idea for the gala as a way to raise funds, as well as acknowledge that Ukraine continues to struggle with war. The date of the event coincides with the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Top City Promise’s first-ever gala will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Foundry Event Center, 400 SW 33rd St. Tickets are $100 each at may be purchased at TopCityPromise.org. You also can find information on sponsorship opportunities at the site.

