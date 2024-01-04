Thursday forecast: Dry today, snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use caution again this morning due to the risk of freezing fog. Once the fog dissipates by midday, the next concern will be the risk for snow on Friday. Still expecting low impacts with Friday’s snow with a higher impact storm system early next week.

Taking Action:

Give yourself extra time this morning to get to your destination due to freezing fog.

Tomorrow’s snow won’t amount to much but still could create a few slick spots through the day but especially Friday night once temperatures drop below freezing.

The storm system early next week is going to be more of a concern with more snow expected as well as more wind. This will be something to monitor throughout the weekend especially if you’re one that doesn’t pay much attention to news or weather during the weekend, you don’t do that this time around. Please make sure you’re staying updated at the very least on Sunday to get the latest on what to expect for the start of the week.



With the two chances for snow in the forecast the question will be how warm will it be and how heavy will the snow be. It is expected to be above freezing both during the day Friday and Monday with the snow but because the snow will be heavier Monday that will allow for a higher probability of accumulation. With a light snow Friday, the snow will have a hard time accumulating similar to what we experienced the day after Christmas.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Freezing fog this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow overspreading the area from south to north through the morning with snow likely for many spots throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

By Saturday morning, most spots will get a Trace to 1″ of accumulation with a low probability of 1-2″ mainly near I-35. There is an even lower but not impossible probability of some areas near I-35 getting in the 2-3″ range.

The weekend for the most part will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a very low chance of sprinkles/flurries Saturday afternoon but won’t amount to much so will keep it out of the official forecast and continue to keep an eye on it. Make sure to get any last minute preparations done over the weekend ahead of the storm system early in the week. This includes monitoring the updated forecasts.

Snow may begin as early as Sunday night in some areas but will keep it out of the 8 day for now and adjust if needed. With snow likely Monday through early Tuesday morning this will be when many spots could get at least 2″ of snow. Still too early to get more specific than that but it will also come with more wind so that will also be a concern Monday and Tuesday. Even though the snow may be out of the area by Tuesday blowing snow will still be a concern hence the ‘hazardous roads’ indicator on the 8 day.

It is worth noting we’re also monitoring an arctic airmass next week that may make its way down into the area by NEXT weekend and into the start of the following week where highs may be stuck in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits (both above and below zero). Obviously still way too far out to know if this will be the case or not but it’s something to prepare for and we’ll continue to monitor it.

