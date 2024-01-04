A snowy start to the weekend

Light snow becoming rain tomorrow evening
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow is in the forecast for NE Kansas tomorrow, with every part of our region expecting to see at least some trace accumulation.

Beginning tomorrow morning, snow will be moving into NE Kansas from the Wichita area, with our southernmost counties and communities seeing snow first. Coffey, Lyon and Morris counties are under a winter weather advisory from 6 AM to 6 PM Friday, with snow totals of 1-2 inches expected.

The rest of NE Kansas is not under such designation, though winter impacts are forecast to be felt for all. Counties outside of the aforementioned can expect around 1 inch of snow at most, with most of us likely seeing up to half an inch.

Overall, accumulation is not the main concern for this event, but rather the duration of snowfall. The window for snow, no matter how light, will be from early Friday morning to early Friday evening. Temperatures will ultimately rise above freezing in the late afternoon/early evening, ending the snowfall and possibly leaving a tiny amount of rain in it’s wake. Freezing rain. sleet and other forms of winter precipitation are not expected.

We are drier heading into this weekend, though a stronger, more impactful snowstorm is forecast to affect NE Kansas this Monday. Current forecasts indicate the possibility of 3-6 inches of snow in the region, rivalling the snow we saw during Thanksgiving Weekend. We’ll have latest updates for that event here on WIBW.

