SNCO District Court office to close early as backlogged filings pile up

By Callie Holthaus
Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work has piled up as the Shawnee County District Court must now electronically file all the paperwork done by hand after the October 12 cyberattack.

“It takes uninterrupted time to actually make progress. And we don’t feel like we’re getting the progress done that the clerk the Clerk of the Court had hoped for,” explains Lea Welch, court administrator for the third judicial district.

To catch up, the clerk staff will close their office to the public at 2:00 p.m. each day.

“Right now we’re working extremely hard on trying to get the scanning of paper, three months of paper files, to get all that scanning caught up plus to do the daily work,” says Welch. “Phones are still ringing and people are still coming into the office that need help. So it’s almost impossible to do all of that at the same time, which is why we made the decision to close early.”

Thousands of new cases have piled up since the attack.

