Sheriff’s Office warns of scam after $300K stolen from county residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $300,000 has already been scammed out of Shawnee Co. residents, the Sheriff’s Office has warned residents to contact law enforcement if they receive a certain type of call.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Jan. 4, it warned the public of a current scam that has already occurred multiple times within the county throughout the past month. The scam has resulted in the loss of nearly $300,000 from area residents.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the scammer calls primarily elderly residents who have grandchildren. They state that they are an attorney in another state and are representing their grandchild who has been involved in a collision or crime.

Law enforcement officials warned that the scammer puts another man or woman on the phone and that person states they are the victim’s grandchild and they need help. The scammer then gets back on the line and tells the victim they have worked out a deal with a judge and says they can bail their grandchild out of jail with a large cash payment.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the scammer commonly will say that a judge has placed a “gag order” on anyone involved and they are not allowed to talk about this to anyone else or the grandchild will go to jail. The scammer often says the matter is urgent and will tell the victim they need the cash quickly.

Then, law enforcement officials indicated the scammer directed the victim to withdraw a large amount of cash and to tell the bank, if asked, that the money is for home improvement, gifts for children or to buy a vehicle.

After the victim has withdrawn the cash, the Sheriff’s Office said they may instruct the victim on how a “courier” will pick up the cash from their home. Victims have also been instructed to ship the cash through the mail or other shipping service.

The Sheriff’s Office has warned residents to be aware of this scam tactic and to contact law enforcement officials as soon as any type of phone call like this is received.

