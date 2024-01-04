Sen. Moran expresses continued support for Ukraine as budget talks continue

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss his priorities in the new year.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congress is ready to head back to work in Washington.

Before he returns, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss his priorities in the new year.

Of immediate concern, he said, will be the budget. One continuing resolution to fund government operation expires in mid-January, while a second expires in February. Moran said he remains committed to aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, as well as support for Israel. He said he understands the sentiment of addressing issues within our own borders rather than sending money overseas. However, Moran said if Americans don’t take a stand against the aggressors overseas, the problems will come here.

Moran said Congress and the Biden administration also must address the migrant crisis at the border. He said it’s not only an issue of funding more border patrol agents or a wall, but also a policy issue. In particular, he said the administration must tighten its policies on asylum seekers.

Watch the interview to hear more.

