Security Benefit donates $25K check to United Way of Kaw Valley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security Benefit donated a $25,000 check to United Way of Kaw Valley (UWKV).

Security Benefit granted a $25,000 donation toward the United Way’s program that benefits health, education, and literacy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at UWKV located at 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd. in Topeka.

The donation from the Security Benefit Charitable Trust will go toward several programs offered by UWKV and is in addition to $2,000 gifted to the Junior Leader Reader Program and $75,000 to the company’s employee campaign earlier in 2023.

Jackie Morales, Chief Operating Officer of Security Benefit, says the company’s commitment to improving the community is something they are very proud of.

“Our commitment to the community is something we take a great deal of pride in,” said Morales. “Our charitable foundation — our charitable trust — is donating over $800,000 annually to the communities that we serve and it is just such a great opportunity to partner with those who share the same commitments to the community to health, education, and literacy. It is a labor of love for us. So, we are excited about it and excited about what the future holds.”

United Way of Kaw Valley’s President and CEO Jessica Lehnherr says Security Benefit gives back to those in need and they are appreciative of their efforts.

“We have an incredible community. We have so many people who are willing to give back and to take that extra step kind of. Security Benefit is one of our biggest corporate partners. They are an incredible company in our community that gives back to those in need and we couldn’t appreciate them any more than we do,” said Lehnherr.

