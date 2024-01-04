Scholar Athlete of the Week: Topeka West’s Allyson Glenn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Allyson Glenn from Topeka West High School.

Allyson is a star soccer player for the Chargers, and excels in the classroom as well with a 4.0 GPA.

She is also a part of the school’s Book Club, Spirit Club, and Zeitgeist.

Allyson plans on attending Washburn University, where she wants to major in Radiology.

