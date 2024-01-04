REPORT: Former K-State QB Will Howard commits to Ohio State

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard throws against Houston during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard throws against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State starting quarterback Will Howard has reportedly found his new home in the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday afternoon that the former Wildcat told ESPN he has committed to Ohio State.

“When I started talking to Ohio State, everything kind of lined up,” Howard told ESPN. “I had a list of things I was looking for, in terms of needing to go somewhere where there was a lot of talent around me and...... compete for a national championship.”

The No. 7 Buckeyes were in need of a new starter following Kyle McCord’s recent transfer to Syracuse. They finished the 2023 season at 11-2 with a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 Championship in 2022, and finished the 2023 regular season at 8-4. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal several weeks ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which K-State won 28-19.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents