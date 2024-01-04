REPORT: Former K-State QB Will Howard commits to Ohio State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State starting quarterback Will Howard has reportedly found his new home in the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday afternoon that the former Wildcat told ESPN he has committed to Ohio State.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard tells ESPN that he’s committed to Ohio State. Howard led KState to the Big 12 title in 2022 and gives the Buckeyes one of the most talented and experienced available QBs on the market. pic.twitter.com/GusFCGGtxO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2024

“When I started talking to Ohio State, everything kind of lined up,” Howard told ESPN. “I had a list of things I was looking for, in terms of needing to go somewhere where there was a lot of talent around me and...... compete for a national championship.”

The No. 7 Buckeyes were in need of a new starter following Kyle McCord’s recent transfer to Syracuse. They finished the 2023 season at 11-2 with a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 Championship in 2022, and finished the 2023 regular season at 8-4. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal several weeks ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which K-State won 28-19.

