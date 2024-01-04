Report finds Overland Park among best cities in U.S. to find a job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found Overland Park to be one of the best cities in the nation to find a job in at the beginning of 2024.

With 2024′s chance for new beginnings and better job offers often proving to be more effective at keeping up with inflation than cost-cutting, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Thursday, Jan. 4, that it released its report on the Best Places to Find a Job in 2024.

To find which local job markets were strongest, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across 31 key metrics. Data sets ranged from job opportunities per job seeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary.

The report found Overland Park to be the 25th best city overall to find a new job in for 2024 with a total score of 58.8. The city ranked 38th for the job market and 23rd for socioeconomics. The city was also found to have the fourth-most affordable housing.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 88th overall with a total score of 53.4. The city ranked 69th for the job market and 113th for socioeconomics.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 117th overall with a total score of 51.04. The city ranked 98th for the job market and 128th for socioeconomics.

The report found the best places to find a job include:

Scottsdale, Ariz. Tampa, Fla., Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, Md. Austin, Texas

The report found the worst places to find a job include:

Newark, N.J. Las Cruces, N.M. Gulfport, Miss. San Bernadino, Cali. Augusta, Ga.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

