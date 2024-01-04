Randolph woman named Congressman Mann’s District Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Randolph woman and cattle rancher will now help lead Congressman Tracey Mann’s efforts in Kansas as District Director.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) said he has chosen Sarah Henry, of Randolph, to serve as his new District Director. She joined Mann’s staff in June 2021 as a District Agriculture Representative and was later promoted to Deputy District Director.

“When Sarah joined our team in 2021, she had already spent five years advocating for agriculture both on and off Capitol Hill,” said Rep. Mann. “Since that time, Sarah has served Kansans in the Big First with empathy, loyalty, and tenacity. She is the consummate professional, and I have the utmost confidence in her abilities. Her experience with both agricultural policy and production agriculture will continue to serve her well as she continues to fight for Kansans in this new role.”

Congressman Mann noted that Henry earned her Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education from Iowa State University. Before she joined his team, she worked for Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE), the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Agriculture and the National Corn Growers Association.

“It has been a true honor to serve on Congressman Mann’s team over the past three years,” said Henry. “Through my travels across the First District, it has been clear that those we serve know the value of working hard, standing firm for what they believe in, and caring for their neighbors and communities. It’s these values that Congressman Mann takes with him to Washington, and that’s why I’m excited to continue to serve the First District as Congressman Mann’s District Director.”

Over the past year and a half, Mann said Henry has been a member of the Agriculture and Rural Leadership Class XVA. She and her husband and son live on a farm north of Manhattan where they have a cow-calf operation.

Mann noted that Henry will manage his district team which can aid Kansans in the Big First District with:

Navigating a federal agency

Resolving a federal tax matter

Expediting a passport

Seeking a military academy nomination

Applying for congressional student internships in Kansas and Washington, D.C.

Visiting the nation’s Capital

Mann’s Manhattan office is located at 311 Houston St., Suite A.

