Randolph woman named Congressman Mann’s District Director

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Randolph woman and cattle rancher will now help lead Congressman Tracey Mann’s efforts in Kansas as District Director.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) said he has chosen Sarah Henry, of Randolph, to serve as his new District Director. She joined Mann’s staff in June 2021 as a District Agriculture Representative and was later promoted to Deputy District Director.

“When Sarah joined our team in 2021, she had already spent five years advocating for agriculture both on and off Capitol Hill,” said Rep. Mann. “Since that time, Sarah has served Kansans in the Big First with empathy, loyalty, and tenacity. She is the consummate professional, and I have the utmost confidence in her abilities. Her experience with both agricultural policy and production agriculture will continue to serve her well as she continues to fight for Kansans in this new role.”

Congressman Mann noted that Henry earned her Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education from Iowa State University. Before she joined his team, she worked for Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE), the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Agriculture and the National Corn Growers Association.

“It has been a true honor to serve on Congressman Mann’s team over the past three years,” said Henry. “Through my travels across the First District, it has been clear that those we serve know the value of working hard, standing firm for what they believe in, and caring for their neighbors and communities. It’s these values that Congressman Mann takes with him to Washington, and that’s why I’m excited to continue to serve the First District as Congressman Mann’s District Director.”

Over the past year and a half, Mann said Henry has been a member of the Agriculture and Rural Leadership Class XVA. She and her husband and son live on a farm north of Manhattan where they have a cow-calf operation.

Mann noted that Henry will manage his district team which can aid Kansans in the Big First District with:

  • Navigating a federal agency
  • Resolving a federal tax matter
  • Expediting a passport
  • Seeking a military academy nomination
  • Applying for congressional student internships in Kansas and Washington, D.C.
  • Visiting the nation’s Capital

Mann’s Manhattan office is located at 311 Houston St., Suite A.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is sharing its annual statistics for 2023.
Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office shares 2023 annual statistics
FILE
Early-morning DUI chase through Lawrence ends with S.D. man in custody
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of scam after $300K stolen from county residents