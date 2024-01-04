Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program is available to help eligible Topekans 65 and older stay in their homes as rebates on property taxes are sent.

The City of Topeka announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that it will now offer a new Property Tax Rebate Program to help lessen the burden of those 65 and older who qualify.

City officials said the program, which is now live, was approved in September 2023 and will be administered by the Administrative and Financial Services Department. The program is similar to, but separate from the State of Kansas Homestead Refund Program.

“This City has lowered the mill levy for consecutive years, and the City Council is committed to working on property tax reduction for citizens. Most importantly, ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens can remain in their homes without worrying about their tax bills is a priority for all of us in City Hall. This program is one more step in that direction,” said Councilman Spencer Duncan.

The City noted that the program allows for a rebate, or refund, of part of the property taxes paid on a resident’s home. the rebate will come from and cannot exceed the property tax amount that was originally paid.

City officials said the rebate program is not available to renters. Applicants are required to own and occupy their primary home within Topeka city limits and meet all necessary eligibility qualifications to receive a property tax rebate. All rebates will be given out on a first-come-first-seved basis until all funds are exhausted.

For those interested in learning more, such as legibility requirements and signup information, click HERE. Hard copies of applications are available in person in the document holders in the lobbies of City Hall and the Holliday Building. No electronic applications will be accepted.

Those with questions should call 785-368-3970.

