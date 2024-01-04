Pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills lead to arrest of 2 in SW Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichitans are behind bars after pounds of meth and thousands of pills believed to contain fentanyl were found in Southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that the Iola Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together to arrest two suspects on Wednesday. Jan. 3.

KBI noted that the couple identified as Jeffrey A. Filley, 47, and Theresa R. West, 32, both of Wichita, stand accused of possession of 2 lbs. of methamphetamine and around 2,500 pills believed to contain fentanyl that were found during a traffic stop.

In September 2023, KBI said information had been given to Iola Police about methamphetamine distribution in southeast Kansas by a couple who lived in Wichita. Iola Police and KBI began to investigate.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, KBI indicated that agents found both suspects as troopers pulled their vehicle over on Highway 54 in Meade Co. The fentanyl pills and meth were found shortly after. Both were arrested and booked into the Meade Co. Jail on:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of fentanyl
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility
  • Conspiracy

KBI noted that West also faces possible charges of driving while suspended and several traffic violations.

As of Thursday, Filley and West remain behind bars.

