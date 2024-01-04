One seriously injured after pickup attempts to miss another in rural SE Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was seriously injured after the pickup truck she was riding in attempted to miss another vehicle but landed in a ditch in rural Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 6000 and County Road 5100 - about a mile south of Highway 400 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Clinton W. Holt, 51, of Cherryvale, had been headed west on County Road 6000 when he swerved to miss another vehicle at the intersection with County Road 5100.

KHP said the move caused Holt’s pickup to crash into the southwest ditch.

First responders said that while Holt escaped the crash without injury, his passenger, Angela D. White, 43, of Neodesha, was taken to Labette Health with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither Holt nor White were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant

Latest News

FILE
Junction City Fire Cpt. retires after nearly 3 decades with ceremony planned
FILE
5 dogs, 2 cats rescued from SE Topeka house fire caused by electrical issue
FILE
2 taken to hospital after rear-end collision leads to 4-car pileup on I-35
Christopher Clinton
Defective headlight leads to Topeka man’s second Jackson Co. arrest in a year