One seriously injured after pickup attempts to miss another in rural SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was seriously injured after the pickup truck she was riding in attempted to miss another vehicle but landed in a ditch in rural Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 6000 and County Road 5100 - about a mile south of Highway 400 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Clinton W. Holt, 51, of Cherryvale, had been headed west on County Road 6000 when he swerved to miss another vehicle at the intersection with County Road 5100.

KHP said the move caused Holt’s pickup to crash into the southwest ditch.

First responders said that while Holt escaped the crash without injury, his passenger, Angela D. White, 43, of Neodesha, was taken to Labette Health with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither Holt nor White were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.