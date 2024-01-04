No. 11 K-State women’s basketball dominates Houston in Big 12 home opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State women’s basketball rolled past Houston easily on Wednesday night, taking down the Cougars 72-38 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds. Serena Sundell followed with 13 points, and Gabby Gregory contributed 5 points and a team-high 9 assists.

K-State is now 14-1 on the season, and will be on the road this Saturday to continue conference play, taking on UCF at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.