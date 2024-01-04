New Topeka Chamber leader settling in to new role

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka starts a new year with a new person leading its business development and advocacy efforts.

Juliet Abdel joined the Greater Topeka Partnership as president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in November. She visited Eye on NE Kansas Thursday to share what she’s learned so far, and the direction she feels the area is headed.

Abdel said she had more than 170 meetings since arriving in the Capital City. She said she’s heard a lot of ideas and enthusiasm, but she also feels people need to step back and appreciate the area’s strengths and improvements that have been and are being made.

As for her first focus, Abdel said she will work to advocate for state and local policies that are positive for businesses. She said she expects to be involved with the Kansas legislature as well as the county commission and city council. The Chamber’s legislative priorities are posted online, and include child care development, housing and work force training.

Abdel also encouraged people to get involved with the Momentum 2027 discussions. She said it is a chance to make an impact on all facets of life in the Topeka area.

