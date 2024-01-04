New Topeka Chamber leader settling in to new role

Juliet Abdel joined the Greater Topeka Partnership as president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in November.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka starts a new year with a new person leading its business development and advocacy efforts.

Juliet Abdel joined the Greater Topeka Partnership as president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in November. She visited Eye on NE Kansas Thursday to share what she’s learned so far, and the direction she feels the area is headed.

Abdel said she had more than 170 meetings since arriving in the Capital City. She said she’s heard a lot of ideas and enthusiasm, but she also feels people need to step back and appreciate the area’s strengths and improvements that have been and are being made.

As for her first focus, Abdel said she will work to advocate for state and local policies that are positive for businesses. She said she expects to be involved with the Kansas legislature as well as the county commission and city council. The Chamber’s legislative priorities are posted online, and include child care development, housing and work force training.

Abdel also encouraged people to get involved with the Momentum 2027 discussions. She said it is a chance to make an impact on all facets of life in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

13 News at Six
Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
Prairie Band unveils sports betting platform, new lounge
Faculty and staff with Topeka Collegiate officially cut the ribbon on its new main entryway at...
Topeka Collegiate celebrates ‘new version’ of school and nearly complete renovations
Nearly 200 cars drive through food distribution at Kansas Neurological Institute
Nearly 200 cars drive through food distribution at Kansas Neurological Institute