New insights show year-over-year growth slowing in Kansas, around the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New insights from ADP indicate that year-over-year growth is slowing in Kansas and around the nation.

ADP, the human resource management experts, announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that workers in Kansas saw year-over-year growth of 5.8% from December 2022 to December 2023. The new data released by its National Employment Report’s Pay Insights shows growth has slowed from 6.5% in 2022.

The organization also noted that the median annual salary of Kansans in 2023 was found to be $58,100 for those who have stayed in their role over the past 12 months.

Nationally, ADP said the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 5.4%, which has slowed every month since September 2022. For those who switched jobs, the median change in pay was about 8%, a rate that has also been on a cooling period for several months now.

To read the full report, click HERE.

