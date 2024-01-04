New community designation available for improved high-speed internet in Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new community designation is now available for those who intend to improve high-speed internet connection in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities designation has now launched. The new designation will offer certification for communities working to improve access to high-speed internet through the Kansas Office of Broadband Development.

“Participation in the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities program spurs internet access improvements and builds resilient, future-ready communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “A Broadband Ready Community designation signifies that a local government has taken steps toward economic growth, educational opportunities, and improved quality of life for its residents.”

With the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities designation, Gov. Kelly said communities will be prepared to make bids for service more competitive and be ready for future grant opportunities. Through the adoption of specific local ordinances ahead of time, communities can ensure more successful and sustainable deployment projects.

Kelly noted that communities who seek certification as a Broadband Ready Community are required to adopt an ordinance that aligns with the program’s minimum requirements to include:

  • Designation of a single point of contact
  • Commitment to a 30-day review process
  • Reasonable filing fees, not to exceed what is allowed in state statute
  • Use of or transition to electronic filing systems
  • Prohibition of discrimination in permitting procedures

“We encourage all Kansas communities to embrace the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities program, which supports innovation, preparedness, and collaboration,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Obtaining this certification is a clear way to showcase that broadband connectivity is a top priority and that communities are ready to take full advantage of the many digital opportunities available.”

The Governor said KOBD recognizes the need for Broadband-Ready Communities to serve as catalysts for broadband expansion and will review standards every three years to keep pace with evolving broadband technology and requirements.

“KBRC will help communities understand how best to limit barriers to broadband infrastructure projects,” KOBD Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “I urge communities to seek out this certification to support their ability to attract investment into the critical connectivity they need to thrive.”

For more information about the program and to stay updated on its developments, click HERE.

To register for a 1-hour information webinar to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Chamber releases its goals for upcoming legislative session
FILE - Law enforcement officers from across Kansas took part in crisis intervention training...
Executive Director details what the 10-33 Foundation means for Kansas
Two Wichitans are behind bars after pounds of meth and thousands of pills believed to contain...
Pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills lead to arrest of 2 in SW Kansas
A Kansas truck driver has died after a Missouri trucker swung his cattle trailer out onto a...
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer