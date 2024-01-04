New community designation available for improved high-speed internet in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new community designation is now available for those who intend to improve high-speed internet connection in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities designation has now launched. The new designation will offer certification for communities working to improve access to high-speed internet through the Kansas Office of Broadband Development.

“Participation in the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities program spurs internet access improvements and builds resilient, future-ready communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “A Broadband Ready Community designation signifies that a local government has taken steps toward economic growth, educational opportunities, and improved quality of life for its residents.”

With the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities designation, Gov. Kelly said communities will be prepared to make bids for service more competitive and be ready for future grant opportunities. Through the adoption of specific local ordinances ahead of time, communities can ensure more successful and sustainable deployment projects.

Kelly noted that communities who seek certification as a Broadband Ready Community are required to adopt an ordinance that aligns with the program’s minimum requirements to include:

Designation of a single point of contact

Commitment to a 30-day review process

Reasonable filing fees, not to exceed what is allowed in state statute

Use of or transition to electronic filing systems

Prohibition of discrimination in permitting procedures

“We encourage all Kansas communities to embrace the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities program, which supports innovation, preparedness, and collaboration,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Obtaining this certification is a clear way to showcase that broadband connectivity is a top priority and that communities are ready to take full advantage of the many digital opportunities available.”

The Governor said KOBD recognizes the need for Broadband-Ready Communities to serve as catalysts for broadband expansion and will review standards every three years to keep pace with evolving broadband technology and requirements.

“KBRC will help communities understand how best to limit barriers to broadband infrastructure projects,” KOBD Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “I urge communities to seek out this certification to support their ability to attract investment into the critical connectivity they need to thrive.”

For more information about the program and to stay updated on its developments, click HERE.

To register for a 1-hour information webinar to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, click HERE.

